EUNO Trading 20.3% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $831.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00195925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,664,747,040 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.