Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,596,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,792,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

