EverRise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $27.16 million and approximately $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise Profile

EverRise’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

