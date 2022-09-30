Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 179.3% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF opened at $10.58 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

