EvidenZ Price Tops $0.0592 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $4,276.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 38,794,917 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvidenZ is www.evidenz.io.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

