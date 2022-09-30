Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

