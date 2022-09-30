Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $189.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.94 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.