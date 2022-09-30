Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,709,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407,376 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 2.13% of Bit Digital worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 324,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bit Digital from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Bit Digital Stock Down 5.6 %

BTBT stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 147.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bit Digital

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.