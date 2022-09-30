Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 151 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Omnicell worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

