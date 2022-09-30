Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 96,600 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XCUR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 206.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 349,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 329.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure Stock Up 0.7 %

XCUR stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.45. Exicure has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.