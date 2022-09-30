EXMO Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $137,868.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and $137,868.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin’s genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,071,081,511 coins. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.