Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,701,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,807,000 after buying an additional 1,994,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $369.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.