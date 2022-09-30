Factom Hits 24-Hour Volume of $112.00 (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Factom has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Factom has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004024 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010878 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Factom Coin Profile
Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,437,487 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official website is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Factom Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
