Factom Hits 24-Hour Volume of $112.00 (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Factom has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Factom has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,437,487 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official website is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.