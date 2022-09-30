Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.04

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.04 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.13 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 291,111 shares trading hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.04. The stock has a market cap of £75.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.