Falcon Project Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $367,310.07 and approximately $4.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com.

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

