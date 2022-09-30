Falcon Project Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $367,310.07 and approximately $4.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Falcon Project Profile
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com.
Falcon Project Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.