Fanadise Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132,800.00 (FAN)

Fanadise (FAN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Fanadise has a total market capitalization of $132,800.00 and approximately $12,545.00 worth of Fanadise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fanadise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fanadise has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fanadise alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fanadise Coin Profile

Fanadise was first traded on July 29th, 2021. Fanadise’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 996,541,379 coins. Fanadise’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fanadise is fanadise.com.

Buying and Selling Fanadise

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise is a decentralised platform for utility non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for social media personalities and one of the first cryptocurrency tokens that base themselves on popular global figures, much like fan tokens created by global sports clubs for their supporters, such as the AC Milan Fan Token. In the case of Fanadise, the influencers are content creators such as singers, athletes, YouTube personalities and models. What these influencers have in common is tens to hundreds of thousands of followers on their social media, with some even having millions of followers.The idea behind Fanadise is to collect, buy, stake and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from these influencers, introducing them into the crypto world and creating a bridge between social media influencers and cryptocurrency. Fanadise is all about “Digital Love,” showing your support for the influencers through buying their NFTs and getting to enjoy experiences and services with them, allowing fans to build deeper connections with their idols.Fanadise claims to “change the system and give power back to the creators” by leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to change the current system of ownership. It aims to revolutionize influencer marketing, ecommerce and crypto services, all on the Fanadise platform.This is done through influencers sharing limited access content such as photos, tickets to events, short videos, audio messages, drawings and even merchandise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanadise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanadise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fanadise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fanadise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fanadise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.