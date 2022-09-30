Fanspel 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,230.00 (FAN)

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Fanspel has a total market cap of $12,867.25 and $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fanspel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fanspel has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,349.80 or 0.99466564 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00058630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082419 BTC.

FAN is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2021. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. The Reddit community for Fanspel is https://reddit.com/r/Fanspelofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise is a decentralised platform for utility non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for social media personalities and one of the first cryptocurrency tokens that base themselves on popular global figures, much like fan tokens created by global sports clubs for their supporters, such as the AC Milan Fan Token. In the case of Fanadise, the influencers are content creators such as singers, athletes, YouTube personalities and models. What these influencers have in common is tens to hundreds of thousands of followers on their social media, with some even having millions of followers. The idea behind Fanadise is to collect, buy, stake and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from these influencers, introducing them into the crypto world and creating a bridge between social media influencers and cryptocurrency. Fanadise is all about “Digital Love,” showing your support for the influencers through buying their NFTs and getting to enjoy experiences and services with them, allowing fans to build deeper connections with their idols. Fanadise claims to “change the system and give power back to the creators” by leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to change the current system of ownership. It aims to revolutionize influencer marketing, ecommerce and crypto services, all on the Fanadise platform. This is done through influencers sharing limited access content such as photos, tickets to events, short videos, audio messages, drawings and even merchandise. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanspel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fanspel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

