FansTime 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.67 Million (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $319,763.00 and approximately $1.67 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 5,045,177,200 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is www.fanstime.org/english.html.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

