FastSwap (FAST) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $301,340.00

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, FastSwap has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One FastSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. FastSwap has a total market cap of $301,340.00 and approximately $31,388.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FastSwap Profile

FastSwap launched on July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 380,000,000 coins. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.finance/#. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FastSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

According to CryptoCompare, "FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram"

