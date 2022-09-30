Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.46.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $518,686.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $518,686.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,685. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $22.34 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

