FCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,215 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $691.82 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $635.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,640 shares of company stock valued at $34,832,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.