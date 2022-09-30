FCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,893 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $124,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Insperity by 10.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,947. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE NSP opened at $103.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.