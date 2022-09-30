FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,949 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 92.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 204,211 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 926,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14,191.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

