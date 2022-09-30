FCF Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Winmark worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $215.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.65. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $277.99.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other Winmark news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Further Reading

