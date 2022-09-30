FCF Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $24.62 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.