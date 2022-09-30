FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.42.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

