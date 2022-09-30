FedoraCoin (TIPS) Market Cap Reaches $746,697.66

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $746,697.66 and approximately $31,625.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00276080 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001229 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002510 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

