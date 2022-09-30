Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Price Reaches $0.0000

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Feisty Doge NFT has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Feisty Doge NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Feisty Doge NFT has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $24,932.00 worth of Feisty Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Profile

Feisty Doge NFT’s genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Feisty Doge NFT’s total supply is 100,013,673,040 coins. Feisty Doge NFT’s official website is feistydoge.art. Feisty Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Feisty Doge NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “$NFD represents a fractional ownership of the Fiesty Doge NFT, an NFT that was minted by the owner and photographer of the shiba-inu in the doge meme. In the case of a fractional buyout, tokens can be redeemed for the equivalent value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feisty Doge NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feisty Doge NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feisty Doge NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

