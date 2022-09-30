Field & Main Bank Purchases 2,329 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $311.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.