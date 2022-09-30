Financial Comparison: BOX (NYSE:BOX) vs. Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BOX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -2.32% N/A -2.09% Ping Identity -34.24% -9.91% -6.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of BOX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ping Identity 0 12 2 0 2.14

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BOX and Ping Identity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BOX currently has a consensus target price of $32.56, suggesting a potential upside of 32.23%. Ping Identity has a consensus target price of $28.35, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOX and Ping Identity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $874.33 million 4.01 -$41.46 million ($0.26) -94.69 Ping Identity $299.45 million 8.08 -$64.39 million ($1.25) -22.54

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping Identity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BOX has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping Identity has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOX beats Ping Identity on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

About Ping Identity

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners. The company's platform offers secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; access security; directory solution; dynamic authorization; risk management; identity verification; API intelligence; orchestration; and fraud detection. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions through a direct sales force. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.