Financial Comparison: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) versus Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Glori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 2.50 -$65.67 million $3.48 5.46 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Glori Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.68%.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 26.17% 33.84% 18.96% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Glori Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

