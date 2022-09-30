Financial Survey: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surgalign and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Surgalign presently has a consensus target price of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,296.85%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 211.59%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -70.49% -234.38% -47.02% Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surgalign and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Surgalign and Vicarious Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $90.50 million 0.26 -$84.65 million ($12.57) -0.28 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.20 17.25

Vicarious Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Surgalign has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Surgalign on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgalign

(Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine. The company also provides motion preservation systems comprising Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization device for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; HPS 2.0 Universal Fixation system, a pedicle screw system used for posterior stabilization of the thoracolumbar spine; and SImmetry SI Joint Fusion system, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to decrease opioid use, pain, and disability. In addition, it develops Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence digital surgery platform to enable digital spine surgery. The company markets its products through independent spine and biomaterial distributors to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare providers, as well as through direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.