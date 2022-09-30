FintruX Network (FTX) One Day Volume Tops $98.00

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $392,755.93 and $98.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,532.49 or 0.99922979 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00058266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00064700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00082399 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

