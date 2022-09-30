First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,635,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.