FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after buying an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $104,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

