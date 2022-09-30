FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has C$135.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$148.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV opened at C$161.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$166.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$145.76 and a 52 week high of C$256.01.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 6.5199998 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at FirstService

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total value of C$342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,618,600. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total transaction of C$500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,073,390. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total value of C$342,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,618,600.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.