Flow (FLOW) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Flow has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $49.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00008573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is www.onflow.org.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

