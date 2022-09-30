Folder Protocol (FOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

