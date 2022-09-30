FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of FONR stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

