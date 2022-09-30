Ford Financial Group LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ford Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.81.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Down 4.9 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

