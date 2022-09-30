Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,605,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 253,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 82,455 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,668.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 4.0 %

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.79 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

