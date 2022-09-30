Fractal One Day Volume Tops $65,973.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $65,973.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00251768 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fractal

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

