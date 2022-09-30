Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Up 7.8%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.23. 3,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 467,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBRT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 9.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -46.41%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.