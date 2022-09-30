Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $17.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.56%.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.