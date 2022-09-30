Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.22. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 120,536 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

