Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,376 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.25% of Chewy worth $36,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Chewy by 84.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $31.08 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -221.98 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Guggenheim cut their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.