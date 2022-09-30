Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 11,433 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,786 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Washington Federal worth $37,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,015,000 after acquiring an additional 91,946 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after acquiring an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,167,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Washington Federal Stock Down 0.7 %

Washington Federal stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.