Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 10,871 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Moody’s worth $25,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $246.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $244.65 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

