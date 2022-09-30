Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 11,635 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 3.68% of Perdoceo Education worth $29,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $118,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $710.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

