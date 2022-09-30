Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up to $22.22

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.22, but opened at $23.79. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 38,791 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,794,000 after purchasing an additional 675,265 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,086,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

